SAG Awards 2018: Aziz Ansari skips event in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

Los Angeles: Indian-origin actor Aziz Ansari, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Master of None at 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, skipped the ceremony amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Ansari did not even receive an applause when all the nominations were being announced during the ceremony held on Sunday, reports people.com.

The actor has been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman with whom he went on a date last year.

The winner of the award, William H Macy, however, mentioned the actor's name in his acceptance speech in paying tribute to the other nominees including Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Marc Maron (GLOW).

A 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer has claimed that the Master of None star behaved coercively and that several sexual acts occurred with him.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 15:34 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 15:34 PM