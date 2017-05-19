Sachin: A Billion Dreams to be screened for the Indian Armed forces

New Delhi: Movie premieres in India are often glitzy with Bollywood glamour, but legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has decided to premiere his biographical film Sachin: A Billion Dreams by screening it for an audience full of people from the Indian Armed forces. The screening will be held in the capital on Saturday.

"We are premiering it here. The first special screening here would be for the Indian Armed forces. It is our way to say a big 'thank you' for all things they do for us... For all the sacrifices they make for us," Tendulkar told IANS.

He also met the Prime Minister and received his blessings earlier this Friday.

The film has been a topic of huge interest in the country from the time it was announced. Firstpost in a previous article stated that the film "will highlight the journey of Tendulkar the man, not just the cricket god".

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, directed by James Erskine, is about Tendulkar's personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing legend.

The film, releasing on May 26, has already been declared tax-free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

"The film is a tribute to the hard work and determination of one individual, but it is also an inspiring lesson for the youth of today who clearly needs a real-life hero, to prove to them that success comes to those who strive, against all odds. Thanks to the tax exemption in these states, many more people will be able to watch the inspiring story of Sachin Tendulkar, and learn from or about how he overcame the darker, more testing phases of his life," said Ravi Bhagchandka, producer of the film, to IANS.

(with inputs from IANS)