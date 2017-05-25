Sachin: A Billion Dreams premiere — who's who of Indian cricket and Bollywood spotted

by FP Staff May, 25 2017 IST
The Indian Cricket Team pose with Sachin Tendulkar. Firstpost Image / Sachin Gokhale
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make heads turn. Firstpost Image / Sachin Gokhale
Anushka and Virat pose with Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar
Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar with the Bachchan family: Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai.
Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar pose with Ambani family.
Anil Kapoor, A R Rahman and Aamir Khan spotted.
A Sachin Tendulkar fan at the premiere.
Sachin Tendulkar's children.
Sharman Joshi, Praful Patel and Gulshan Grover.
Sachin's guru Ramakant Achrekar.
Farah Khan, Anupam Kher and Asha Bhosle.
Abhishek Kapoor, Sonu Nigam with family and Gautam Singhania.
John Abraham, MP Anurag Thakur and Dino Morea.
Ajay Jadeja and wife; Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan.
SRK with Sachin and Aditya Thackeray.
Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Shreya Ghosal and Ranveer Singh.
Prachanda resigns as Nepal PM: Local media notes mountain of challenges facing Sher Bahadur Deuba
Muslims can do Yoga as Long as it's Not Puja, Says Top Sunni Cleric
Passengers on Tejas Express smash LCD screens, soil toilets: We clearly don't understand civic duties
Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli says disastrous season with RCB taught him to accept limitations
Seven common mistakes that investors should avoid
Pakistan defence spend may rise 30% but its real enemies are Chinese debt trap, poverty
Sachin: A Billion Dreams premiere — SRK, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, other celebrities spotted