Sachin: A Billion Dreams premiere — SRK, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, other celebrities spotted

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, directed by James Erskine, is about Tendulkar's personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing legend.

The film, releasing on May 26, has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Needless to say there is much buzz about the film among sports lover and fans overall.

There was a grand premiere held in Mumbai on 24 May, and Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh headlined the event. The entire Indian cricket team was present, before flying out to England for the Champions trophy.

Chants of 'Sachin Sachin' are here to stay! Here's the Indian Cricket Team with the man of the moment - @sachin_rt ✨#SachinPremierepic.twitter.com/EK8ONkiNqz — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) May 24, 2017

Sachin was accompanied by wife Anjali while Anushka Sharma also attended the event with Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Sachin Tendulkar's Biopic screening in Mumbai few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/rk9eX05Ifw — Virushka FC™ (@VirushkaWorld) May 24, 2017

The invite for the premiere was possible as grand as the premiere itself.

Here's a lowdown on who attended the premiere on Wednesday evening:

Yuvraj Singh took a fanboy selfie with Tendulkar

At the masters premiere a billion dreams all the best @sachintendulkar ✌️ A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

Anushka and Virat arrived together

Ranveer Singh was his quirky self at the premiere

Shah Rukh Khan charmed in black

On-screen couple of the reason Raabta starrers Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon

Anil Kapoor and John Abraham were spotted too

Sonu Nigam may have quit Twitter but he was present at the premiere

Dhoni seemed touched after watching the film

A R Rahman was present with his son

Aamir chose to stay casual for the premiere