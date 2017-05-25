Sachin: A Billion Dreams premiere — SRK, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, other celebrities spotted

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, directed by James Erskine, is about Tendulkar's personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing legend.
The film, releasing on May 26, has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Needless to say there is much buzz about the film among sports lover and fans overall.
There was a grand premiere held in Mumbai on 24 May, and Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh headlined the event. The entire Indian cricket team was present, before flying out to England for the Champions trophy.
Chants of 'Sachin Sachin' are here to stay! Here's the Indian Cricket Team with the man of the moment - @sachin_rt ✨#SachinPremierepic.twitter.com/EK8ONkiNqz
— Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) May 24, 2017
Sachin was accompanied by wife Anjali while Anushka Sharma also attended the event with Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Sachin Tendulkar's Biopic screening in Mumbai few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/rk9eX05Ifw — Virushka FC™ (@VirushkaWorld) May 24, 2017
The invite for the premiere was possible as grand as the premiere itself.
So excited for tomorrow!! #SachinABillionDreams premiere.. 🎉🎉🎉@sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/RiJYLYnaOZ
— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 23, 2017
Here's a lowdown on who attended the premiere on Wednesday evening:
Yuvraj Singh took a fanboy selfie with Tendulkar
At the masters premiere a billion dreams all the best @sachintendulkar ✌️ A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on
Anushka and Virat arrived together
The dashing @imVkohli and gorgeous @AnushkaSharma posing for the shutterbugs!#SachinPremiere#SachinABillionDreams#StayTunedpic.twitter.com/Yfqdzs5scw
— Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) May 24, 2017
Ranveer Singh was his quirky self at the premiere
Enjoy the different moments of @RanveerOfficial from the#SachinPremiere event! #SachinABillionDreams#StayTuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/DyccRZo0Jf — Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) May 24, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan charmed in black
The King Khan is here! @iamsrk#SachinPremiere#SachinABillionDreams#StayTunedpic.twitter.com/9kZC3mzZ2L
— Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) May 24, 2017
On-screen couple of the reason Raabta starrers Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon
The ravishing duo make their presence at the#SachinPremiere event! #SachinABillionDreams#StayTuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/7TGItLYbSR — Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) May 24, 2017
Anil Kapoor and John Abraham were spotted too
The evergreen and dashing actor, @AnilKapoor is here!#SachinPremiere#SachinABillionDreams#StayTuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/MgERrEdm4k
— Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) May 24, 2017
The handsome hunk, @TheJohnAbraham is driving the audience crazy!#SachinPremiere#SachinABillionDreams#StayTuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/fF0btxvCyb — Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) May 24, 2017
Sonu Nigam may have quit Twitter but he was present at the premiere
The soulful singer, #SonuNigam walks down the red carpet! #SachinPremiere#SachinABillionDreams#StayTuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/9bi7T3alpq
— Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) May 24, 2017
Dhoni seemed touched after watching the film
.@msdhoni shares a few words after watching #SachinABillionDreams! #SachinPremiere#StayTuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/ujuJ42Sf6c — Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) May 24, 2017
A R Rahman was present with his son
The music maestro, @arrahman has taken the red carpet by storm!#SachinPremiere#SachinABillionDreams#StayTuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/Y8S4CfERu9
— Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) May 24, 2017
Aamir chose to stay casual for the premiere
The perfectionist of Bollywood, @aamir_khan is here! #SachinPremiere#SachinABillionDreams#StayTunedpic.twitter.com/vxzXRoIBaT — Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) May 24, 2017
Published Date: May 25, 2017 10:13 am | Updated Date: May 25, 2017 10:16 am