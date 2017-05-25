Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie review LIVE — Tendulkar's story, frankly narrated

As I sit down for a screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, the biopic on cricket icon and 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar I am reminded of the film's director James Erskine's words: "It is quite a responsibility to make (this) film for a global audience. We tried to make a film for each and every member of the audience."

What the audience will start off seeing, is a little boy, full of mischief and energy, who loves to play. Givena chance, he'd always prefer to be outdoors instead of cooped up at home.

This is the young Sachin, and these are the humble beginnings of a legend.

As soon as the film starts, there are certain moments that will strike an emotional chord. There's the time he gets a bat from Kashmir, as a gift from his sister — the expression of happiness on his face is infectious.

Then there's the time Sachin's elder brother Ajit Tendulkar takes him to the legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar. On the field, the very first ball Sachin faces, destroys his stumps. Ajit tries to reason with Achrekar that Sachin will pick up the correct techniques — and then comes the straight drive that was to become Tendulkar's signature move in the years to come. Impressed, Achekar asks of Ajit: 'Naam kya bataya tumhare bhai ka?'

Cue commentator Tony Grieg announcing in his inimitable voice: 'Sachin Tendulkar'!

Sachin: A Billion Dreams film charts facets of the legend's life that few would have known, given that Tendulkar has been pretty guarded about his life so far. The choice of the child actor playing Sachin is another point in the film's favour. You won't be able to tell him apart from the real Sachin (at that age). The story till this point, manages to capture all the trials, tribulations, hopes and desires of a boy from a middle-class family — a boy fired by India's 1983 World Cup triumph, to repeat the feat for his country.

The choice of real visuals from matches adds to the credibility of the viewing experience of Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

For instance, you get goosebumps when you see the menacing Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis charging at Sachin on the field, during a match. It's awe-inspiring to see Sachin get hit on the nose by a nasty Younis bouncer, but gamely carrying on. 'I could not let my country down and leave the crease,' Sachin says at the time.

This isn't just the story of a sporting icon though. There are several flashback scenes in the film, set in the '90s, that remind you of a time when the country was facing all sorts of issues. One young Mumbaikar became a symbol of hope for millions of Indians.

But... can the hope of so many sometimes become a burden? This is the question you'll find yourself pondering as the debacle at Eden gardens, in the 1996 World Cup semi-final, is depicted. India's capitulation after Sachin got out was symptomatic of the over reliance on Tendulkar.

Sachin narrates the events of his life with unbelievable frankness. He shares the utter disappointment he felt on being removed as the captain. His conviction comes through when he says that the captaincy can be taken away from him — but not cricket.

Next up is a bout of absolute cricket nostalgia as we see India's battle with Australia and a match up with spin wizard Shane Warne: Visuals of an epic battle from that high voltage series in 1997-98 have punches and counter punches that make for a sumptuous treat.

The biggest moment of all comes when Don Bradman compares Sachin with himself!

Inevitably references to 'Desert Storm' and the innings against Pakistan in the Chennai Test in 1999 come up. But what makes the film stand out apart from the pieces of cricketing brilliance, is the way Sachin's relationship with his wife Anjali is depicted. Right from their first meeting, to Anjali giving up on her medical career to support her husband, and how she stood by him through thick and thin — the relationship is shown with a lot of sensitivity.

You'll have a lump in your throat as Sachin speaks of his father's death, news of which he got while he was with the Indian team for the World Cup in England in 1999.

Sachin returned to England after attending his father's last rites and hit a hundred straight away. By his own admission, it was his mother who goaded him to return and play for the country as that was what his father would have wanted. Sachin's strength of character in such a difficult time inspires utter respect. There is a pin drop silence in the theatre as we break for intermission!