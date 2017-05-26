You are here:
Sachin: A Billion Dreams: Indian cricket team, film industry all praise for Tendulkar's biopic

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 26 2017 09:44:29 IST

Celebrities across quarters were all praise for James Erskine's biopic on cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

The premiere of the film was held on 25 May in Mumbai hosted by the ace cricketer himself. The who's who of the Indian film fraternity and the cricket circles attended the star-studded event. In fact, several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra had tweeted videos, extending their support to Tendulkar and showing their excitement for the film.

While you can read our live review of the film here, this is what celebrities had to say about Tendulkar's biopic on Twitter:


Published Date: May 26, 2017 09:36 am | Updated Date: May 26, 2017 09:44 am

