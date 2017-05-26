Sachin: A Billion Dreams: Indian cricket team, film industry all praise for Tendulkar's biopic

Celebrities across quarters were all praise for James Erskine's biopic on cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

The premiere of the film was held on 25 May in Mumbai hosted by the ace cricketer himself. The who's who of the Indian film fraternity and the cricket circles attended the star-studded event. In fact, several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra had tweeted videos, extending their support to Tendulkar and showing their excitement for the film.

While you can read our live review of the film here, this is what celebrities had to say about Tendulkar's biopic on Twitter:

Film #SachinABillionDreams will open 15-20% n day1 business will be 2-3Cr. Because it's just a documentary not a film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2017

I haven't watched #SachinABiliionDreams neither I have reviewed it. I just said that I can't have courage to watch a documentary for 3Hours. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2017

If you have only known @sachin_rt from a distance, you will enjoy how close you get to him. #SachinABillionDreams — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 24, 2017

Interval of #SachinABillionDreams inspirational, engaging and what a memorable innings so far..n a secular good human being.Thank God 4 that — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 25, 2017

What a wonderful movie @sachin_rt paaji , #SachinABillionDreams .The theatre felt like a stadium. And as you say, dreams do come true . — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 25, 2017

To watch #SachinABillionDreams was to travel back in time to all the cricket excitement I've witnessed with both my grandfathers, as a kid — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 25, 2017

Sachin isn't just a person, he's an emotion... India's emotion! And after they see his film, the worlds emotion. congratulations @sachin_rt — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 24, 2017

. @sachin_rt#SachinABiliionDreams Is the story of boy who became a legend.A tale of achievmnts,emotions,highs & lows,straight frm hs heart. pic.twitter.com/mC43TjrOUo — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 25, 2017

Great the man greater the story @sachin_rt billion dreams beautifully put together by James erskine go watch it I was just pic.twitter.com/n4MwYK63PN — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 25, 2017

Wt the master @sachin_rt after the premiere of the epic #SachinABillionDreams last night

Be part of a walk down memory lane wt d great one pic.twitter.com/2hj0ImQzYi — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) May 25, 2017

#Sachin! Exhilarating! Nostalgic! Emotional! A must watch for every person out there.. whether you are into cricket or not! @sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/5Hz6hoGAeW — Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) May 25, 2017

Thank you @sachin_rt for being so amazing. Your cricket will continue to unify Indians all over the world. Your life is most inspirational. pic.twitter.com/0IZU8QDQv7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) May 24, 2017

What a brilliant film #SachinABiliionDreams must watch. Take a bow @sachin_rt amazingly portrayed and so honestly narrated. pic.twitter.com/P8QgpAuYWZ — sulaiman merchant (@Sulaiman) May 24, 2017

Sachin's story is every Indian's story. Do yourself a favour -- watch #SachinABillionDreams. Congrats @ravi0404 & thank you @sachin_rt — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) May 24, 2017

Congrats paaji!Had goosebumps watchin your movie.U always inspire me n ur movie will nw inspire billions! @sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/Efky1ML8hI — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 24, 2017

Revived some inexplicable memories today! Attended the premier of Sachin A Billion Dreams, it's a great story by the great man @sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/8v0ic0cI5z — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) May 24, 2017