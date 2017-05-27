Sachin: A Billion Dreams' day one box office collection — will it surpass Baahubali 2?

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, one of the most anticipated film of this year opened to cinema theatres on 26 May in 2400 screens in India and 400 screens overseas.

The film is a docudrama based on the life of 'God of Cricket', directed by James Erskine, has been garnering a lot of interest among the cricket fans and cinemagoers alike, which is a feat only someone like Tendulkar can only possibly achieve.

His records and achievements are indeed national pride.

The Indian Expressreports, according to updates on morning shows of 26 May, the film saw almost 40% occupancy in most places. That is a fairly good number for a working day like Friday.

The film has various reasons to do very well at the box office, the most important being it is on Sachin who is a God for Indians who celebrate cricket as a religion.

The religion-centric gentry that Indians are, the film is expected to dethrone Baahubali 2 in a short while. But only time will tell if it can take on the mammoth numbers of SS Rajamouli films

Bollywoodhungama.com, in one of its reports, states box-office figures from overseas. According to the website, Australia box-office registered $17,754 (Rs. 11.45 lakhs) from 26 screens while New Zealand box-office had $7,230 (Rs. 4.66 lakhs) from 10 screens.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on 27 May and presented the day-one figures of India.