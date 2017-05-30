You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Sachin: A Billion Dreams - A.R Rahman's 14 year-old son Ameen makes singing debut

Sachin: A Billion Dreams - A.R Rahman's 14 year-old son Ameen makes singing debut

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 30 2017 20:47:32 IST

Mumbai: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman's son A.R. Ameen made his singing debut in Hindi with Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

ameen 380

Ameen Rahman with father A.R. Rahman. Image from Instagram

Ameen, 14, has sung the song 'Mard Maratha' for the James Erskine directorial, which released on May 26.

Rahman, who is also the music composer for the film, took to Twitter where he shared the YouTube link to his son's song, which also features singer Anjali Gaikwad.

"AR Ameen's Hindi debut featuring Anjali Gaikwad," Rahman posted on Twitter on Monday.

Ameen has also sung for filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Tamil film OK Kanmani, English film Couples Retreat and Telugu film Nirmala Convent


Published Date: May 30, 2017 08:47 pm | Updated Date: May 30, 2017 08:47 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores