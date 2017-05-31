Saaho: Will Neil Nitin Mukesh be cast as the bad guy opposite Prabhas?

After Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's trendsetting box-office performance, Prabhas is all set to start shooting for his next movie Saaho. It is speculated that actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has been roped in to play the villain opposite Prabhas.

According to a report in DNA, the makers of Saaho felt it is very important to balance the moral conflict — the battle of good versus evil — in the story. It was one of the reasons that made Prabhas' Baahubali performance great. Rana Daggubati's Bhallaladeva was the big bad guy opposite the hero. The reportr also says that Neil was the first actor to be signed after Prabhas and so far, he is only cast member besides Prabhas. Neil's role is a powerful one; he would reportedly have a lot of hand-to-hand combat with the Telugu superstar.

Of late, Neil's performances as the leading man haven't worked at the box-office. With last year's Wazir (2016) and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015), he seems to have caught attention of filmmakers in grey roles.

According to Koimoi, Neil Nitin Mukesh is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Golmaal Again. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn and Tabu.