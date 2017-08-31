Saaho: Mandira Bedi joins Bollywood's brigade of villains in Prabhas' trilingual film

A couple of weeks ago, Telugu superstar Prabhas started shooting for his next, Sujeeth's trilingual action film Saaho, in Hyderabad. He was joined on the sets by Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bollywood actors who play a villainous trio in the film.

Now, Tollywood.NET reports that Bollywood actress and TV anchor Mandira Bedi has also been roped in to play a negative character in Saaho. India Today reports that she has started shooting as well and was spotted performing action sequences, including hand-to-hand combats, along with Jackie on the sets of the highly anticipated film in Hyderabad.

She is reportedly cast in the only other female role than the leading lady, played by her fellow Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will make her south cinema debut with the film. It was initially speculated that Anushka Shetty will reunite with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas but eventually, Shraddha was signed for the same.

Saaho also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand, Tamil actor and playback singer Arun Vijay and Malayalam actor Lal. It is co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is slated to release sometime in 2018.