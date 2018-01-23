You are here:

Ryan Reynolds to reunite with Deadpool writers for movie adaptation of board game Clue

Los Angeles: Ryan Reynolds is on board to star in and produce a new movie based on the murder-mystery board game Clue.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of Deadpool and its upcoming sequel, are in talks to reunite with Reynolds and pen the script, reported Deadline.

The film, which is not envisioned as a remake of the 1985 film, comes after Reynolds and his production company Maximum Effort signed a three-year first-look deal with Twentieth Century Fox Film.

The pact keeps the actor at the studio behind his signature Deadpool franchise.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 18:17 PM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 18:17 PM