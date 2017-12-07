Ryan Reynolds all set to star in live-action Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu

Actor Ryan Reynolds has joined the cast of the first ever live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu. The Deadpool actor will provide the voice of the monster detective, and joins Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton in the film, reported Variety.

The story will reportedly revolve around the disappearance of the father of the character essayed by Smith, which forces him to take Pikachu's help. Newton, who is currently seen on Big Little Lies, will be playing a journalist in the film. Filming on the project is expected to start soon.

Director Rob Letterman of Goosebumps fame is helming the project, while the script has been penned by Nicole Perlman and Alex Hirsch.

Universal Pictures is on board to distribute the film outside Japan, which is where the legendary video-game was developed. Toho, which has been The Pokémon Company's trusted collaborator, will handle the film's distribution in Japan.

Created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1995, the franchise revolves around fictional creatures which humans, known as Pokémon Trainers, catch and train to battle each other for sport. Although the franchise started as video games, it now spans across multiple mediums including trading card games, animated television shows and movies, comic books, and toys.

With inputs from PTI.