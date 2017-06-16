Ryan Gosling reunites with La La Land co-actor Emma Stone as he launches new production house

Hollywood's heartthrob Ryan Gosling recently formed a new production house called Arcana with Ken Kao, his producer from two of his previous movies — Shane Black's The Nice Guys and Terrence Malick's Song to Song.

Arcana is going to launch itself with a period drama titled The Favourite — a movie that will explore the political designs and the personal life of Queen Anne, the last reigning monarch of the House of Stuarts. The Favourite will see Olivia Colman of The Night Manager fame essaying the role of Queen Anne. It is based on a script written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, reports Indian Express.

The movie also sees the much adored duo of Gosling and Emma Stone collaborate for the fourth time (Oscar winning La La Land, Gangster Squad and Crazy, Stupid, Love) and will be helmed by Yorgos Lanthimos who recently won best screenplay at Cannes for his movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer and has also received a Best Screenplay Oscar nomination for The Lobster, according to a report by Deadline.

This time however, Gosling will only be a part of the project in the capacity of a producer. Arcana will develop a vast range of material for both film and television screens alike. Rachel Weisz will also be a part of the ambitious project.

Gosling has previously won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, for his role as a struggling Jazz enthusiast in Los Angeles, for the much adulated mainstream Hollywood musical La La Land.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for the same. This was the second time that Gosling was nominated for an Oscar after his performance in the 2006 movie Half Nelson. His next release is Blade Runner 2049 and the movie will premier in October 2017. He will be seen sharing screen space with Harrison Ford, Robin Wright and Jared Leto.

Stone too was nominated for an Academy Award for La La Land in the same year, and took home an Oscar for her performance.