Russell Simmons says he will prove he is 'innocent of all rape charges; properly defend' himself

The New York Police Department has launched an investigation into allegations made by three women who say that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them. Deputy Chief Timothy Trainor said Thursday that detectives are in the process of reviewing the accusations and are reaching out to the alleged victims.

Simmons wrote on Instagram earlier in the day that he would "begin to properly defend" himself.

The investigation follows a New York Times story published Wednesday in which the women detailed the rape allegations. Simmons denies any wrongdoing, and wrote on Instagram that he "will prove without a doubt" that he is innocent. He posted his words under a photo that read #NotMe.

The allegations in the New York Times' Wednesday report stem from the 1980s and 1990s. Simmons denies the allegations.

He writes that "my intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable. ...It's just a statement about my innocence." Last month, HBO said it would edit out any link to Simmons in its All Def Comedy show after a sexual misconduct allegation by a screenwriter.

The New York Police Department are reaching out to the alleged victims. “Our detectives are in the process of reviewing that information,” Deputy Chief Timothy Trainor said in a statement.

The allegations in the Times story weren’t the first to hit Simmons. Model Keri Claussen Khalighi said Simmons coerced her to perform a sex act and later penetrated her without her consent in 1991. Simmons said the sex with Klalighi was consensual.

“Today, I will focus on ‘The Original Sin’ (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile,” Simmons wrote on Instagram. “Stay tuned! We’ll share information today.” He also said “and tomorrow the case of Jenny Lumet,” referring to the screenwriter who said Simmons had sex with her more than two decades ago despite her repeated demands that he stop. Simmons said he had a different memory of the night but apologized.

Simmons founded Def Jam Recordings with mega-producer Rick Rubin in 1984. It made stars of hip-hop artists such as LL Cool J, Slick Rick, The Beastie Boys and Public Enemy.