Row over Fantastic Beasts 2 casting Johnny Depp as director defends him

While fans are rejoicing the recently revealed title of Fantastic Beasts 2, The Crimes of Grindelwald, and its release date 16 November, 2018, the first look of the cast created a furore, as Johnny Depp who was shown to be playing Grindelwald in the sequel is facing a severe backlash by fans over accusations of verbal and physical abuse by his ex wife Amber Heard, as reported by the Independent.

While the film features Jude Law as Dumbledore, the continued inclusion of Johnny Depp had left fans disappointed, who had previously even circulated a petition asking for Depp to be dropped, is now being defended by the director David Yates in an interview to EW.

“Honestly there’s an issue at the moment where there’s a lot of people being accused of things, they’re being accused by multiple victims, and it’s compelling and frightening. With Johnny, it seems to me there was one person who took a pop at him and claimed something. I can only tell you about the man I see every day: He’s full of decency and kindness, and that’s all I see. Whatever accusation was out there doesn’t tally with the kind of human being I’ve been working with,” said the director defending the choice of casting Johnny Depp who had appeared briefly in the original prequel as an escaped Grindelwald.

He added, “It’s very different [than cases] where there are multiple accusers over many years that need to be examined and we need to reflect on our industry that allows that to roll on year in and year out. Johnny isn’t in that category in any shape or form. So to me, it doesn’t bear any more analysis. It’s a dead issue.”

Depp had faced allegations of verbal and physical assault throughout their relationship by his now ex wife Amber Heard who had also posted a photograph on Instagram with what appeared to be a black eye. They eventually divorced in January last year and issued a joint statement saying their relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile and there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.

Depp has also been defended by his former partners like Winona Ryder who had been once engaged to Depp, had said, “ [He was] never abusive at all... I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy," as reported by the Telegraph.

JK Rowling, the creator and author of the Harry Potter Universe had also defended Johnny Depp’s casting as Grindelwald by calling it delightful and had said, “He's done incredible things with that character,” as reported by the Independent.