After being verbally assaulted by a transgender woman during a reading at Barnes & Noble on Wednesday, Rose McGowan has cancelled all her upcoming press appearances.

The actress, who is currently promoting her memoir Brave, took to Twitter to announce the same and accused the trans woman of being a paid plant.

Her post read, "I am canceling upcoming public appearances because I have given enough. I have given beauty, in return, I was VERBALLY ASSAULTED for two full minutes @BNBuzz by an actor paid to verbally assault a woman who has been terrorized by your system. And no ONE in that room did anything."

I am canceling upcoming public appearances because I have given enough. I have given beauty, in return I was VERBALLY ASSAULTED for two full minutes @BNBuzz by an actor paid to verbally assault a woman who has been terrorized by your system. And no ONE in that room did anything — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 2, 2018

And everyone from my publicists, t assistants, managers and every person sitting in their chairs frozen by their weakness, a weakness called COMPLICITY. The truth is you all failed me. Again. And again. And again. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 2, 2018

I would like an apology from the manager of the Union Square @BNUnionSquareNY and all security people, and the audience, who did nothing and let the paid verbal assault of an assaulted woman happen. Cool? — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 2, 2018

During her very first book reading session, a trans woman, marked as Andi Dier, asked McGowan about the remarks that she made on the trans women. In July last year, during a podcast, McGowan had said that the trans women are not developed as women even though they felt like a woman on the inside. This past remark by her became the apple of discord.

Huffington Post reports McGowan replied to the Trans woman as saying, “I’m not worried, I’m fucking mad with the lies,” the actress told the crowd, as seen in video footage of the incident. “I’m mad that you put shit on me because I have a fucking vagina and I’m white or I’m black or I’m yellow or I’m purple. Fuck off! All of us want to say it. I just do!”

However, during her next interview, she opened up about the spat that took place on Thursday and called the trans woman a 'paid plant'. “There was a plant last night at my first book reading … definitely, a paid plant that got up and was screaming at me,” she said.