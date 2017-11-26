You are here:

Ron Howard's father, veteran Hollywood actor Rance Howard, passes away aged 89

AP

Nov,26 2017 11:19 22 IST

Los Angeles: Veteran Hollywood actor Rance Howard, the father of director Ron Howard, died Saturday. He was 89.

Ron Howard announced his father's death on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. He praised his father for the ability to balance ambition with great personal integrity.

"A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history," he wrote. "We love & miss U Dad."

Director Ron Howard and father Rance Howard (R) arrive for the premiere of his new film "Cinderella Man" at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles May 23, 2005. The film set in the 1930's in the United States tells the true story of boxer Jim Braddock and stars Australian actor Russell Crowe and actress Renee Zellweger and also features Rance Howard. The film opens in the United States June 3. REUTERS/Fred Prouser FSP - RP6DRMRSRPAC

Director Ron Howard and father Rance Howard. Reuters

Rance Howard's death also was confirmed by Michael Rosenberg, a spokesman for his son's production company.

The elder Howard was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

Rance Howard had been married to the late Jean Speegle Howard. They met as teenagers doing a touring children's production in Oklahoma of classic fairy tales like Snow White and Cinderella. They married on the tour dressed in their costumes, with the bride dressed as Snow White and groom as a huntsman.

The elder Howard's acting career spanned several decades since the 1950s. He appeared in several of Ron Howard's films, including Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Splash, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Parenthood and Grand Theft Auto.

Other film credits include Chinatown and the 2013 drama Nebraska. On television, he appeared on many series including Seinfeld, Murder, She Wrote, NCIS: Los Angeles, Grey's Anatomy and Ron Howard's starring series, Happy Days.

tags: #A Beautiful Mind #Apollo 13 #Bryce Dallas Howard #Clint Howard #Hollywood #Rance Howard #Ron Howard

