Roman Polanski's criminal charges in 1975 molestation lawsuit dropped as case is too old

Jan,09 2018 10:19 36 IST

Los Angeles: Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975 — when she was 10-years-old — because the allegations are too old.

Roman Polanski. Image from AP.

A district attorney’s office memo obtained by The Associated Press on Monday says prosecutors were declining to bring charges in the case because the statute of limitations had expired.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

The latest allegations were reported to police in October. The woman said she was molested during a photo shoot in 1975 after Polanski had her pose nude.

Polanski’s attorney, Harland Braun, has said the allegations are untrue.

