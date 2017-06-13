Roja actress Madhoo to make comeback with Baahubali spin-off Aarambh on Star Plus

Actress Madhoo who enthralled 90s cinegoers with her film Roja is all set to make her comeback, only this time it will be on television. She was earlier seen in TV shows like Devi and Man Mein Hain Vishwaas.

She is soon to be seen in Star Plus' magnum opus Aarambh, which is a Baahubali spin-off based on the character of Devasena (played by Anushka Shetty) - her past, her life and her world.

Veteran actress Tanuja is also a part of the TV show, she will essay a pivotal role in the show as a priestess.

According to a report by indiatoday.in, Madhoo will be part of the Dravidan clan that had its roots deep within the principles of a matriarchal society. She will don the role of a strong monarch who will take on everything that comes her way in order to protect her kingdom and people. The actress will reportedly be doing some serious action scenes.

According to Zoom, her role is based on the character of the Mahishmati-matriarch Sivagami (played by actress Ramya Krishnan in Baahubali movies). Speaking about it, the actress said, "Yes, it is a dynamic role. I will be playing a queen who takes control over her kingdom. Ramya is my best friend and I am happy that I am playing a similar character on TV."

This historical-fantasy drama will be directed by Goldie Behl and will be aired on Star Plus from 24 June 2017.

The Phool Aur Kaante actress said that she didn't have to think a lot in considering the show as it came from Behl's production house. She explains, "Goldie and his wife Sonali (Bendre) are good friends, so I had no apprehensions about joining their team. Also, my character is well-defined; it has a proper beginning and end, unlike some roles that undergo illogical twists and turns. More importantly, when it comes to TV shows, their hectic schedule scares you. But here, it was not at all the way I feared it would be," as per a report by The Times of India.

According to a report by The Indian Express, it was a long awaited news that Baahubali writer Vijeyandra Prasad was writing for a television show, and now it is coming to fruit with Aarambh. Tamil film actor Karthika Nair is playing the role of Devasena. Actor Rajniesh Duggal will essay the role of Varun Dev which is reportedly loosely based on Baahubali's character.

The trailer of the show is here:

