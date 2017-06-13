Rohit Shetty to direct web series after Golmaal Again, Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently busy shooting for the eighth season of the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in Spain. Now that he has had a successful run in both films and on television, he is expanding his horizons to the digital space.

DNAreports that Shetty is planning to direct a web series soon after wrapping up his current projects. The same report quotes him as saying, "Yes, we are planning something big on the web series front. There’s still time for that so I won’t divulge too many details. But there’s something we are working on.”

As soon as Shetty returns from Spain, he has his next film, Golmaal Again to wrap as it is scheduled for a Diwali 2017 release. He has already shot the first schedule with the ensemble star cast in Hyderabad and will soon proceed to the next one. Golmaal Again is the fourth installment in the super successful Golmaal franchise and stars Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Johnny Lever and Prakash Raj.

Also, he is considering a film with Ranveer Singh which is in the pre-production phase. It is also speculated that he is all set to introduce Telugu superstar Prabhas in Hindi cinema in a film alongside Salman Khan.