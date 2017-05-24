Roger Moore's best dialogues as James Bond: British actor was truly, the man with the golden pun

Roger Moore, best remembered for his portrayal of James Bond through the years 1973 and 1985, passed away on 23 May 2017 after a battle with cancer. The knighted actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador acted in the most number of films in the Bond franchise, and was also the oldest actor to essay the role. His treatment of the character has earned him the reputation of being the best Bond in the eyes of several fans.

Apart from his suave appearance and fancy gadgets, what set Moore's Bond apart were the dialogues written for him, which were pun-ny and sarcastic in equal measure. Here are some of the best dialogues from the James Bond films he starred in.

Live and Let Die

Moore's maiden film in the franchise sees him on a mission to stop Harlem drug baron Mr Big scheme involving heroine. His romantic interest in the film is Rosie Carver, a CIA double agent.

Rosie: There's a snake!

Bond: Oh yes, you must never go in there without a mongoose.

The Man with the Golden Gun

In The Man with the Golden Gun, Moore's bond must take away the Solex Agitator, a device that can harness the power of the sun, from antagonist Francisco Scaramanga. Lazar is the Portuguese goldsmith who produces bullets for Scaramanga, while Beirut belly dancer Saida is the quintessential Bond girl.

Lazar: Mr Bond, bullets do not kill. It is the finger that pulls the trigger.

Bond: Exactly. I am now aiming precisely at your groin. So speak, or forever hold your piece.

Bond: Did you see who shot Fairbanks?

Saida: No, I was in his arms. My eyes were closed.

Bond: Well, at least he died happy!

Saida: I've lost my charm!

Bond: Not from where I'm standing.

The Spy Who Loved Me

In the tenth Bond film, the MI6 agent must stop reclusive megalomaniac Karl Stromberg from destroying the world and setting up a new civilisation under the sea.

Girl: But James, I need you!

Bond: So does England!

Bond: Which bullet has my name on it? The first or the last?

Agent XXX: I have never failed on a mission, Commander. Any mission.

Bond: In that case, Major, one of use is bound to end up gravely disappointed, because neither have I.

Moonraker

In the eleventh Bond film, the MI6 agent must investigate the theft of a space shuttle. He eventually saves the day by preventing the annihilation of humankind by those who wish to replace it with a master race.

Dr Goodhead: Come on, Mr Bond. A seventy year old can take 3 G's.

Bond: Well, the trouble is, there's never a seventy year old around when you need one.

Moneypenny: James! You look as if you've just fallen off a mountain!

Bond: Well, it's funny you should say that...

For Your Eyes Only

This was the fifth film Roger Moore starred in. Moore's Bond was on a mission to locate a missile command system in this film, where Lynn-Holly Johnson plays Bibi Dahl, an ice-skating prodigy.

Bond: Don't grow up any more.

Bibi: Why?

Bond: The opposite sex would never survive it!

In another famous scene, Bond notices an umbrella that can sting when wet, and the first remark he makes is, "Stinging in the rain," much to Q's annoyance.

Octopussy

Roger Moore's sixth movie in the franchise Octopussy explores Bond's mission to stop the theft of jewels from the Soviet government, but he soon uncovers a larger plan to force disarmament in Europe. His mission brings him to India, and more specifically Udaipur.

Vijay: I hear the Island is exclusively for women, no men allowed.

Bond: Sexual discrimination, I will definitely have to pay it a visit.

Kamal Khan: Bond has escaped!

Octopussy: How careless of you. Oh, by the way Kamal, I would like you to meet my new house guest.

Bond: An old friend of the family, you might say.

Kamal Khan: You have a nasty habit of surviving.

Bond: Oh, you know what they say about the fittest..

A View To A Kill

In A View to a Kill, Roger Moore's bond saves Chicago's Silicon Valley from being destroyed by Max Zorin. It is later revealed in the film that Zorin is the result of Nazi medical experimentation during World War II.

Bond: Well, my dear, I take it you spend quite a lot of time in the saddle.

Jenny Flex: Yes, I love an early morning ride.

Bond: Well, I'm an early riser myself.