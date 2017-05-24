Roger Moore: Russell Crowe, Paul McCartney and other celebs pay tributes to 'the spy we loved'

Roger Moore passed away on 23 May, 2017 after a short battle with cancer.

The actor cum philanthropist was just a few months short of turning 90 and was most famous for his role as the suave spy James Bond.

He was the oldest to play Bond, the longest serving Bond (twelve years and seven films) and although one would think of him as the perpetual second favourite Bond on everybody’s list, he was twice voted ‘Best Bond'

Celebrities world over have tweeted out their condolences at the loss of one of the most iconic movie stars.

Here is a look at some of their heartfelt messages

Roger Moore , loved him — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017

Oh no.

As if today wasn't already sad enough.

RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89.

A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

The ultimate James Bond... so sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family...🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iU7pl78uG — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 23, 2017

Saddened @sirrogermoore passed today. Had a great chat about acting & life 6 mo. ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond pic.twitter.com/kVd92inLNr — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) May 23, 2017

RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 23, 2017

Farewell Roger! What a wonderful life you had! Honoured to have fought your #JamesBond in "OCTOPUSSY". Many memories. RIP #RogerMoore007 🙏 https://t.co/jIH0PQhwTO — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) May 24, 2017

I am devastated today at loosing one of my oldest and closest friends ROGER MOORE, my world will never be the same again. — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) May 23, 2017

RIP. Name is James....Roger Moore ....Bond. pic.twitter.com/0GLD7m8WUY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 23, 2017

Another iconic Bond — Pierce Brosnan put up a heartwarming Facebook post mourning the loss of one of the men he looked up to.

