Roger Moore, famous for playing James Bond, passes away aged 89 after battle with cancer

Actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has died aged 89 on Tuesday, 23 May 2017, his family has announced.

He played the famous spy in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me.

Sir Roger's family confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he had died after "a short but brave battle with cancer".

The statement, from his children, read: "Thank you Pops for being you, and being so very special to so many people."

Sir Roger There will be a private funeral in Monaco, they added.