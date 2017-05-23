Roger Moore dead at 89: His James Bond films ranked, from best to worst

Roger Moore, best known for playing the suave superspy James Bond — code name 007 — in seven films of the franchise, passed away at the age of 89 on 23 May 2017. He had been suffering from cancer.

Notably, the actor essayed the role of the British spy the most number of times as compared to any other actor — including Sean Connery — and some critics even considered his portrayal of the fictional MI6 agent as being the best. He was the third Bond, and became aware of the opportunity to play this character when Sean Connery announced that he would no longer essay this character in 1966.

Roger Moore dead at 89: How James Bond star went from 'Saint' to suave superspy 007

Here is a look at his seven James Bond films, in the order of best to worst.

The Spy Who Loved Me

Starring Barbara Bach and Curd Jürgens alongside Moore, The Spy Who Loved Me was the tenth Bond film which saw the MI6 agent on a mission to stop reclusive megalomaniac Karl Stromberg from destroying the world and setting up a new civilisation under the sea. This film had a royal premier which was attended by Princess Anne, and Roger Moore himself considered it his favourite Bond film. It received largely positive reviews, and earned $185.4 million at the box office.

Live and Let Die

Live and Let Die was one of the more iconic James Bond films from the franchise. Released in 1973, it was Moore's maiden film in the Bond series. The initial choice for Bond's role was Sean Connery, however he was done with his stint with the Bond franchise and wanted to move on. Starring Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Seymour and Julius Harris, the movie grossed $161.8 million ($873 million in 2016 dollars). It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Grammy Award for Best Song written for a Motion Picture. Live and Let Die was chosen to be adapted and made into a film, as Tom Mankiewicz thought it was a daring idea to use black villains in a movie at a time when there was an uprising of racial movements.

For Your Eyes Only

The fifth film in which Roger Moore starred and overall the 12th in the franchise, For Your Eyes Only saw James Bond on a mission to locate a missile command system. In the process, he encounters Greek businessmen and Melina Havelock, who seeks to avenge the murder of her parents; both parties try to deceive him. It starred Julian Glover, Carole Bouquet, Topol and Lynn-Holly Johnson, and combines plot elements from two short stories in the For Your Eyes Only series by Ian Fleming.

Man With The Golden Gun

Man With The Golden Gun was released in 1974 and starred Roger Moore, Christopher Lee, Brit Ekland and Maud Adams. A large chunk of the shooting for this film was done on the partly submerged wreck of the ship RMS Queen Elizabeth. Man With The Golden Gun grossed a total of $97.6 million at the worldwide box office, which made it the fourth lowest grossing film in the James Bond series. It won the Golden Screen award in Germany.

Moonraker

The eleventh film in the franchise, Moonraker starred Lois Chiles, Michael Lonsdale, Richard Kiel and Corinne Cléry apart from Moore. In the film which released in 1979, Moore's Bond must investigate the theft of a space shuttle. His investigation leads him to the owner of the firm that produces these shuttles. Traversing through several countries and finally venturing into outer space, Bond saves the day by preventing the annihilation of humankind by those who wish to replace it with a master race. It earned $210,308,099 at the box office and was nominated at the Oscars for its visual effects.

Octopussy

Octopussy was Roger Moore's fourth movie in the James bond franchise. Released in 1983, Moore was initially not keen to do another Bond film, as his three-movie contract had ended with The Spy Who Loved Me. Starring Roger Moore, Indian actor Kabir Bedi, Maud Adams and Louis Wayborn, the film grossed $187,500,000 worldwide. It won the Golden Screen awards in Germany and the Golden Reel award for Best Sound Editing. Octupussy's premier took place at the Odeon Leicester Square, with Prince Charles and Princess Diana in attendance. It was released in over 16 countries worldwide within five months of its release.

A View to a Kill

A View to a Kill was Roger Moore's last James Bond film, and it explored the spy's mission which involved saving Chicago's Silicon Valley from Max Zorin, who is a product of Nazi medical experimentation during World War II. Christopher Walken played this antagonist, and Tanya Roberts, Grace Jones and Patrick Macnee also starred in this film. Duran Duran penned the theme song for this film, which went on to win an Oscar. Moore's Bond is awarded the Order of Lenin for defeating his antagonist in this film.