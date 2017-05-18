Rocker Chris Cornell passes away; Soundgarden, Audioslave singer was 52

Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.

In a statement to The Associated Press, his representative Brian Bumbery said Cornell died Wednesday night (17 May 2017) in Detroit.

Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said Cornell's wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.