You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Rocker Chris Cornell passes away; Soundgarden, Audioslave singer was 52

Rocker Chris Cornell passes away; Soundgarden, Audioslave singer was 52

EntertainmentAPMay, 18 2017 13:31:57 IST

Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.

In a statement to The Associated Press, his representative Brian Bumbery said Cornell died Wednesday night (17 May 2017) in Detroit.

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 8, 2010, file photo, musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago. According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died Wednesday night in Detroit at age 52. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

In this file photo from 2010, musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago. According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died Wednesday night in Detroit at age 52. AP Photo

Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said Cornell's wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.


Published Date: May 18, 2017 01:31 pm | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 01:31 pm







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 19MI Vs KKR
2May 21RPS Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores