Robert Miles, trance pioneer, dies at 47; cause of death not disclosed

Italian trance pioneer Robert Miles, best known for producing the cult track 'Children' in the 1990s, has died at the age of 47. Though there is no official confirmation on the same from his representative, multiple reports state that the renowned producer has passed away due to an unreported illness.

Miles, born as Robert Concina, rose to fame when he produced the track 'Children' which became one of the most popular tracks of all time. Mixmagreports that it hit the number 1 spot in the chartbusters of over 12 countries. The number sold 35,000 copies throughout Europe within just two weeks of its release.

In fact, The Indian Express reports that 'Children' was produced by Miles as an attempt to calm down the people who were putting their health and lives at stake by overindulging in rave parties, particularly in liquor and drugs. The same report states that almost 2,000 people died between 1990 and 1996 while driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. With 'Children', Miles attempted to relax all these people and that is exactly why the song went on to attain a cult status.

Its popularity is also proved by the fact that the number eventually sold over 5 million copies and was ranked number 1 in the Euro Top 100 chart for thirteen consecutive weeks, as reported by The Indian Express.

However, Miles gradually moved away from the spotlight and turned into a producer of experimental trance. He also founded Open Lab, a Balearic radio station that majorly dealt with the experimental sounds that Miles was, both personally and professionally, more inclined towards.

Mixmag quotes his friend and longtime collaborator Joe T Vannelli as saying, "The tragic news of the death of a very talented artist of our time, makes me incredulous and upset. With him also it is a part of my life as an artist manufacturer. I will miss the fights, brawls, criticism, judgments but especially your talent in finding sounds and melodies unparalleled."