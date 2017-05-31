You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Robert De Niro tells Brown graduates the US is now a 'tragic, dumbass comedy'

Robert De Niro tells Brown graduates the US is now a 'tragic, dumbass comedy'

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 31 2017 12:12:19 IST

Academy award winner actor Robert De Niro, received an honorary doctorate of fine arts on 30 May at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Robert De Niro. AFP

Robert De Niro. AFP

During the commencement ceremony speech, De Niro addressed the students and said that the US has become a "tragic, dumbass" comedy after Donald Trump took to become the president and urged them to "work to stop the insanity", reports The Guardian.

Speaking to the students he said, "When you started school, the country was an inspiring, uplifting drama. You are graduating into a tragic, dumbass comedy. My advice is to lock the [university’s] Van Wickle Gates and stay here.

“But if you do leave, work for the change. Work to stop the insanity. Start now so the class of 2018 will graduate into a better world.”

De Niro has been strongly opposing Trump and his policies for quite some time now.

Huffington Post, in one of its pieces, says that last month while promoting the Tribeca Film Festival, De Niro bluntly criticised Trump's proposal to eliminate both the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, which in simpler words meant putting an end to funding from various arts programs.

While speaking on the show Good Day New York, De Niro said, “I can’t articulate it well enough other than to say it’s ridiculous. It’s idiotic. This guy has sullied the presidency. He’s debased the presidency. It’s just beyond surreal what this guy has done.”


Published Date: May 31, 2017 12:05 pm | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 12:12 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores