Robert De Niro, Ellen DeGeneres, The Big Bang Theory stars among highest paid TV celebrities

In an age of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, TV and digital networks have taken over almost the entire entertainment industry. Gone are the days when cinema was the biggest and the most lucrative mode of showbiz. TV networks, streaming websites have grown both in size and scope and their shows feature some of the biggest names in the industry.

Owing to its huge money-making prospects and reach, many Hollywood A-listers have, over the years, collaborated on TV and digital shows, and have made much moolah from it. According to Variety's latest report, Robert De Niro, Ellen DeGeneres and the stars from The Big Bang Theory(TBBT) are among the biggest moneymakers on television.

According to Variety, the Taxi Driver star is set to draw a whopping $775,000 per episode for an untitled Amazon drama series, which will be helmed by David O Russell. He is followed by CBS's NCIS star Mark Harmon, who earns $525,000 per episode. On the third spot are the stars from HBO's Game of Thrones — Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Nikolai Coster-Waldau — who get $500,000 for each episode.

The comedy section is topped by The Big Bang Theory actors — Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Jim Parsons — each drawing an eye-popping $900,000 per episode. The show is all set to start with its 11th season this September.

All of the above-mentioned stars used to make a million per episode, but they decided to go for a pay-cut in order to ramp up the salaries of their co-stars, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik. Both Rauch and Bialik make $500,000 per episode placing them at the third spot on the list along with Modern Family stars. Sandwiched between all of them is one of Hollywood's top earners Dwayne Johnson, who makes $650,000 per episode for his HBO show, Ballers.

Hollywood's ace talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres also aces the list as the highest paid reality show host, making around $50 million annually. She is closely followed by Judge Judy's Judith Sheindlin who mints $47 million every year. Matt Lauer and Katy Perry fill the third slot with their annual incomes of $25 million for their shows, Today and American Idol respectively.