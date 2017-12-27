Roadies X4 winner Balraj Singh Khehra to star in TV show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897

MTV Roadies has given a number of young and fresh faces to the entertainment industry. And now, in another success story, Balraj Singh Khehra, the winner of Roadies X4, is making it big on television.

DNA reports that Balraj will debut in a historical drama show titled 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897, a show based on the famous battle of Indian history, the Battle of Saragarhi.

According to the same report, Balraj will be seen playing the character of Buta Singh. Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev famed Mohit Raina will also share screen space with Balraj. Mohit is the central character of the show, Ishar Singh. Balraj will be playing an aide of Mohit in the show.

Balraj, who also owns a chain of gyms in Punjab, talked about getting a good opportunity, to DNA, “If not, I would have been happy running my gym in Punjab. I was clear that I wanted to do something that will be a level above Roadies and this serial has me playing a parallel role, so I took it up,” he said.

The actor also revealed how initially it took time for both Mohit and him to break the ice and be comfortable with each other. “Initially, we kept to ourselves. He wouldn’t talk much on the sets. But both of us realised that our characters are together most of the time and they share a strong equation. Mohit told me that since we will be staying together, we should also have a good equation. And, that’s how the ice was broken. Not only did we start talking, but also cracked jokes. Now, we share a good tuning,” Balraj told DNA.