Riteish Deshmukh's Bank Chor, Phullu, Despicable Me 3, Cars 3: Know your releases

Bollywood Releases

This week, there are two releases at the box office on the Bollywood front. While one is a heist comedy, the other one is sure to make you think about the issue of unhealthy menstruation practices.

Bank Chor

What's it about: An incompetent gang decides to rob a bank on the worst day possible. In the process, they encounter a ruthless police officer and an aggressive news reporter.

Who's in it: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty, Sahil Vaid and Baba Sehgal.

Why it may work: The fact that then film does not take itself too seriously. In fact, its unique promotional strategy of self deprecation and encouraging roasts has also gained traction.

Bank Chor is directed by Bumpy.

Phullu

What's it about: An uneducated man residing in a rural area takes on the responsibility of fetching essentials for women from far-off areas. He gradually realises the issues rural women face during menstruation and decides to come up with low cost sanitary napkins for them.

Who's in it: Sharib Hashmi, Jyotii Sethi, Inaamulhaq and Nutan Sarya.

Why it may work: The issue that it raises and a similar plot to Akshay Kumar's eagerly awaited film Padman that has grabbed many eyeballs.

Phullu is directed by Abhishek Saxena.

Hollywood Films:

Two sequels and a biopic are up for offering in the Hollywood front.

All Eyez On Me

What's it about: The film follows the untold story of the prolific rapper, actor and activist Tupac Shakur, who rose from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world's most recognised and influential voices. Against all odds, Shakur's raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mindset establish him as a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his death.

Who's in it: Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham and Lauren Cohan

Why it may work: Tupac Shakur is one of the most iconic poets/activists whose rap songs still resonate with the audience.

All Eyez On Me has been directed by Benny Boom.

Cars 3



What's it about: Legendary Lighting McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) finds himself pushed out of the sport that he loves. Hoping to get back in the game, he turns to Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), an eager young technician who has her own plans for winning.

Who's in it: The voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer and Nathan Fillion.

Why it may work: 3D animation is at its best when it is handled by Pixar, plus the story of the film seems like a great deviation from the previous unsuccessful ones.

Cars 3 has been directed by Brian Fee.

Despicable Me 3



What's it about: Gru (Steve Carell) and his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) must stop former '80s child star Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker) from achieving world domination. Enter into the equation Gru's long lost brother Dru, who wants to partner with

Who's in it: The voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Trey Parket.

Why it may work: Everybody loves the minions which form the core of this franchise and people will be lining up to see more of them in part 3 of the film.

Despicable Me 3 is directed by Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda.