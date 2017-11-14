You are here:

Rita Ora goes through 13 costumes changes while hosting MTV Europe Music Awards

IANS

Nov,14 2017 18:53 15 IST

Los Angeles: Singer Rita Ora changed as many as 13 costumes, including a gown and bathroom robe, while hosting the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Ora proved to be the star performer of the night in her array of eye-catching looks — one in particular saw her flashing her stomach while she was surrounded by a bevy of dancers clad in bright yellow ensembles.

Singer Rita Ora performs onstage at the MTV European Music Awards 2017 in London, Sunday, Nov. 12th, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Later, she also came on stage while clad in a bathroom robe. Ora was praised for her hosting skills by various celebrities during the award show and later over social media.

The event took place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

