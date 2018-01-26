Rishi Kapoor tweets then deletes status about Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Padmaavat and Karni Sena

Rishi Kapoor is at it again. No this is not déjà vu even though it probably feels like you've read articles opening with this statement several times before. But what can we do? Rishi Kapoor and his click-happy fingers just don't give us a choice.

The latest is a now deleted tweet that Kapoor put up. It was a picture of Ranveer Singh with Karan Johar's face between his hands as he leans in for a goofy Ranveer-esque public display. Kapoor captioned this picture "Ranveer Singh has announced that if Karni Sena tries to stop the release of Padmaavat, he will do Johar".

Kapoor deleted the tweet swiftly thereafter, but alas, the internet never forgets. The Tweeple started replying to Chintu Uncle asking him whether he's drunk and what he's smoking (as per usual).

Sir dophar me mat piya karo.. — Baba 🇮🇳 (@GyanDoBaba) January 25, 2018

Lagta hai aaj subha subha pee li...kabhi toh sensible baat kiya kro — मैं गार्गी चन्द्रे (@GudiyaGargi) January 25, 2018

Drunk naa — Salman KHAN. (@iBeing_adi22) January 25, 2018

Charsi kapoor ka Charsi baap😂😂😂😂🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z336ur3VMa — Hrithik's Agent (@Hrithiks_Agent) January 25, 2018

Our guess is that good sense hit Kapoor a few moments after his (admittedly hilarious) tweet and he realised that looking at the current political scenario surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial period-war drama (what with attacking buses filled with little school children), it's best for him not to get involved in the murky narrative revolving around the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer.

This is obviously not the first time that Ranbir ke papa has showed off his chronic case of foot-in-mouth.

There was the infamous Rahul Gandhi tweet after which there was his F*ck y**, b*tch tweet which resulted in making the hashtag #BlockBesharamRishi trend. Then there was his J&K tweet. Let's also not forget the tweet about wanting a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act from the women's cricket team.

Can someone confiscate uncle's phone please? We don't ask for much.

