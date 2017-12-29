You are here:

Rihanna's cousin shot dead in Barbados; singer posts emotional message on Instagram

FP Staff

Dec,29 2017 09:53 08 IST

Bridgetown: Singer Rihanna's 21-year-old cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was shot to death in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Alleyne died on 26 December, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

Rihanna, 29, posted a series of photographs of Alleyne on Instagram, indicating that she had just spent Christmas with him, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"RIP cousin. Can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms," Rihanna wrote. "Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body! Love you always man," she added.

The eight-time Grammy award winner ended the post saying: "End gun violence".

Later she also shared a video featuring Alleyne.

"It's nice to wake up" Be grateful for life man. #RIPTavon @merka_95

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Alleyne was walking through a track in the St Michael's area of Barbados around 7 pm on Tuesday night when he was approached by a man and shot several times. The man then fled the scene, and has not been identified.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, but succumbed to his injuries.

(With inputs from IANS)

tags: #Barbados #BuzzPatrol #Gun violence #Hollywood #Rihanna

also see

Russell Simmons faces rape allegations from three women; music mogul denies claim

Russell Simmons faces rape allegations from three women; music mogul denies claim

George Clooney gifted 14 of his friends a million dollars each — here's why

George Clooney gifted 14 of his friends a million dollars each — here's why

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan reportedly owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan reportedly owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes