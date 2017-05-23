Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o to co-star in a Netflix buddy film first envisioned on Twitter

It's a dream come true for Rihanna fans.

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o are set to costar in a buddy movie to be directed by Ava DuVernay for Netflix.

The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actor were pictured together at a Miu Miu fashion show in 2014, which was then used as part of a joke movie pitch on Twitter in April.

“Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans,” read the tweet, which has now received over 96,000 retweets.

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

Twitter users went so far as to ask for DuVernay to direct, with Rae to write. Soon after, all four women pledged their support to the project on the social media platform. (It is now being reported that the orginal idea came from Tumblr)

Issa Rae is writing the screenplay, reported Entertainment Weekly. The internet-created project was pitched to studios at this year’s Cannes film festival and Netflix has come out on top after a very aggressive bid.

Sources say Rae is already working on the script and the studio is eyeing a production start of 2018 after DuVernay completes her current film A Wrinkle In Time which Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Andre Holland and Reese Witherspoon.

