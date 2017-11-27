Richie trailer: Nivin Pauly aces rugged gangster look in his Tamil debut

The trailer of Richie, Nivin Pauly's much awaited Tamil debut is here, and the remake's first glimpse has created quite the buzz already.

Directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the film has Nivin Pauly, Natarajan Subramaniam (Natty), Shraddha Srinath and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in pivotal roles.

In this crime drama, Shraddha is introduced as a writer who is trying to trace the many characters involved in incident. At the looks of it, Nivin Pauly is the rugged gangster and the root cause behind the series of events showed in the introduction of the plot. He seems to be seeking revenge as a result of being betrayed. Nivin has the perfect look for his Tamil debut and even grooves to the subtle kuthu shown in the trailer.

Natarajan Subramaniam and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli are shown simultaneously in an alternate rural setup. Lakshmi, who was last seen in the acclaimed short film Lakshmi, now takes over in an interesting role in this film. Prakash Raj, who plays a priest, is seen getting involved in a chase sequence.

During this two minute trailer, we are told that this is the tale of 'Dash' and 'Dash Dash', which has only increased our curiosity about the lead characters. Now, we must wait and watch how and why the various characters cross paths because of a controversial murder.

Richie is written by Rakshit Shetty, the director and lead of the original Kannada version titled Ulidavaru Kandante.

The film is all set to release worldwide on 8 December.