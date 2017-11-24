Richie: Nivin Pauly has been the biggest pillar of the film, says director Gautham Ramachandran

The audio launch of Malayalam star Nivin Pauly's Richie was held in Chennai yesterday (23 November), a day after it was postponed due to the unfortunate demise of producer Ashok Kumar of Company Productions, who committed suicide after continuous harassment from loan sharks.

"I've always wanted to do a Tamil film since the day I entered the industry. Neram marked my debut in Tamil, but it was a bi-lingual. Now, my first straight Tamil movie, Richie, has finally happened. Richie is not just my debut in K'town. It marks the foray of so many others who have worked in the film including director Gautham Ramachandran," said Nivin Pauly who is gearing up for the release of the film on 8 December.

"The post-production work is currently on the verge of completion. Our music composer Ajaneesh has done an extraordinary job with the background score. We watched the film yesterday here and loved it. The sync between music and sound has been achieved perfectly. We believe we have made a quality film. I have worked with some fantastic actors in the movie, and had a really good time," added Nivin.

Director Gautham Ramachandran, who is quite upbeat about the film, said, "We have put in a lot of time and effort to complete this movie. It took nearly two years for the whole process. I need to be thankful to my producers and the biggest pillar of the film Nivin Pauly for the project to have come out well. Nivin and I have been friends for four-five years. We have been planning to work together, and finally, Richie clicked. I had an incredibly supportive cast, who withstood the long shooting process."

Shraddha Srinath, who was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi-Madhavan's critically and commercially acclaimed blockbuster Vikram Vedha and plays a vital role in the film, said, "I was an absolute newcomer when I auditioned for Richie in February 2016. It was my first Tamil audition, and I did have the language problem. But, I was very determined to be a part of the project because of the excellent team and a strong script. Now after one-and-a-half years, Richie is finally releasing. It's a very special film to me. I would like to thank director Gautham for trusting me as a new face and casting me against Nivin Pauly. The people behind the camera have worked really hard in the film."

Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, who garnered the attention of netizens for her recently-released short film Lakshmi, thanked the media for their support in the last few weeks. "I really enjoyed working on this film. I have a very beautiful role. I would like to thank Gautham for giving me this opportunity. The media has extended great support to me over the past three weeks. I hope you continue to encourage good scripts, actors and performances."

Produced by Yes Cinema company in association with Cast N'Crew, Richie features a solid supporting cast including cameraman-turned-actor Nataraj Subramaniam and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. GK Reddy, the father of actor Vishal, is also playing a crucial role in the movie.

Richie is an official remake of national award-winning Kannada film Ulidavaru Kandante and has Nivin Pauly reprising the role of Kannada star Rakshit Shetty. The film is set in the backdrop of a coastal town and has been majorly shot in Manappad in Tuticorin.

Music composer Ajaneesh Loknath, who fetched Karnataka State Film Award and Filmfare Award for his work in Ulidavaru Kandante, has composed the music for the film. Ajaneesh made his debut in K'town with the acclaimed thriller Kurangu Bommai which released in September this year.