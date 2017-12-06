You are here:

Richa Chadha says many heroes will be lost when Bollywood opens up on sexual harassment

FP Staff

Dec,06 2017 16:21 45 IST

Multiple sexual harassment allegations have ripped through Hollywood and that in itself is raising several pertinent questions about the way entertainment industries function across the globe.

The scandals and eventual cleansing of Hollywood has left people wondering if the Hindi film industry, too, awaits a similar fate. Richa Chadha tells Hindustan Times that it could be a little too early for the women and men of Bollywood to come forward and speak up.

Richa Chadha. Image from Twitter/@Rani_MukerjiFC

“I don’t see that happening immediately given the culture of naming and shaming in our country. But when it happens, people, who you see making feminist films and claiming to be progressive etc, they will all come tumbling down,” she says in the interview.

Chadha is known to be a dedicated advocate of women's rights. In the professional front, she has portrayed roles which are a pleasant detour from Bollywood's stereotypes of women. She says that it is easier for people in Hollywood to speak up as actors have a share in royalties.

However, in Bollywood, several people will lose their jobs once they open up about their experiences. Taking a strong stand against the issue, she maintains it is also the judiciary which needs to step up and have harsher punishments for culprits.

