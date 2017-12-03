You are here:

Richa Chadha in new Fukrey Returns promo; Ziva Dhoni sings: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Selena Gomez pays an emotional tribute to Francia Raísa

Hermanas ❤️ A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Dec 1, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Selena Gomez won the Woman of the Year Award at Billboard Women in Music 2017 and dedicated her win to her best friend Francia Raisa. Earlier this year, Raisa donated her kidney to the singer and saved her life.

Ziva Dhoni aces Malayalam song

#unwell n yet singing away #winterishere A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:30am PST

MS Dhoni's little one, Ziva Dhoni loves singing songs on her Instagram. She sings another Malayalam song in this Instagram video with ease.

Bholi Punjaban gives it back in the new Fukrey Returns promo



Richa Chadha is in all her glory as Bholi Punjaban in the new promo of Fukrey Returns. Watch as she boxes Choocha and Laali out of her way.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble get hitched

Thank you @knottingbells for capturing these beautiful memories from the most special days of our lives! #Gratitude A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:58am PST

TV actor Aashka Goradia got married to long-time beau Brent Goble. Here are a few pictures from her colourful mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

Karan Johar begins shoot for Bombay Talkies

Karan Johar has started shooting for his short for Bombay Talkies 2.



...and shares a behind-the-scenes photo from Dhadak

The filmmaker-producer also shared an unseen behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Dhadak.