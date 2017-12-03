Richa Chadha in new Fukrey Returns promo; Ziva Dhoni sings: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Selena Gomez pays an emotional tribute to Francia Raísa
Selena Gomez won the Woman of the Year Award at Billboard Women in Music 2017 and dedicated her win to her best friend Francia Raisa. Earlier this year, Raisa donated her kidney to the singer and saved her life.
Ziva Dhoni aces Malayalam song
#unwell n yet singing away #winterishere A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on
MS Dhoni's little one, Ziva Dhoni loves singing songs on her Instagram. She sings another Malayalam song in this Instagram video with ease.
Bholi Punjaban gives it back in the new Fukrey Returns promo
Box away your impatience, because the Fukra gang is on their way to cinemas near you! #5DaysToFukreyReturns @PulkitSamrat @varunsharma90 @OyeManjot @alifazal9 @RichaChadha @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid pic.twitter.com/DA9GmixRDf
— Fukrey Returns (@FukreyReturns) December 3, 2017
Richa Chadha is in all her glory as Bholi Punjaban in the new promo of Fukrey Returns. Watch as she boxes Choocha and Laali out of her way.
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble get hitched
There is no feeling that is more special than that of being your bride @ibrentgoble Your name is now a part of me in our shade of blue! Thank you @mapxencarsofficial and @weddingtrunk. Photographs by @knottingbells #MehendiDay #Tattoo #ShivTandav #brentauraashukishaadi #breshka #breshweds #indiameetsamerica A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on
TV actor Aashka Goradia got married to long-time beau Brent Goble. Here are a few pictures from her colourful mehendi and sangeet ceremony.
Karan Johar begins shoot for Bombay Talkies
#bombaytalkies2 begins! @vickykaushal09 @Advani_Kiara @NehaDhupia @RonnieScrewvala @ashidua_fue pic.twitter.com/5eL0eD5y2s — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 2, 2017
Karan Johar has started shooting for his short for Bombay Talkies 2.
...and shares a behind-the-scenes photo from Dhadak
Badal kyon DHADAKta hai!! #janhvishaanpic.twitter.com/MPdTn8cW30
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 2, 2017
The filmmaker-producer also shared an unseen behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Dhadak.