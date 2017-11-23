Richa Chadda to take Bholi Punjaban on stand-up comedy tour to promote Fukrey Returns

While there have been plenty of instances of stand-up comedians becoming credible movie stars, one can't think of many actors who have successfully turned into comics. Bollywood actress Richa Chadda is planning to take her tough-talking female don Bholi Punjaban (from the 2013 film, Fukrey) on a three-city stand-up comedy tour ahead of her upcoming film, Fukrey Returns.

"We had this idea that Bholi should take to the stage. Every dialogue that she says sounds like a roast. I think there will be a demand for this. It will be fun to try out something new," Chadda told mid-day.

Chadda had previously tried her hand at stand-up comedy at an open mic event in Mumbai to great public reception. Banking on her comic skills and star power, she'll now take her character to Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. An atttendance of around 300 people is expected at each venue, according to a mid-day source.

The cast of Fukrey Returns includes Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Priya Anand.

The film is set to release on 15 December.