Reese Witherspoon sued by writer who claims Gone Girl was a rip off of her screenplay

Dec,07 2017 17:06 04 IST

Actress Reese Witherspoon has been sued by a writer who claims Gone Girl is a rip-off of a screenplay penned by her. Witherspoon received various awards for producing the 2014 film Gone Girl.

A screenplay writer named Leslie Weller has claimed she wrote a screenplay called Out of the Blue back in 2005 and sent a copy of the same to a script consultant. That allowed someone to lift her work.

She says the book Gone Girl, which came out in 2012, is a rip off of her screenplay, reports tmz.com.

Mentioning similarities between the book and her screenplay, Weller said they both focus on a married couple's relationship where the husband and wife are slowly drifting apart.

"They both contain a key twist where the wife is not the nice, normal, and somewhat naive housewife and is in fact a psychopath who sets up her husband," she said.

Besides Witherspoon, Weller is also suing the book's author Gillian Flynn and the movie's director David Fincher.

