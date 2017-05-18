Reema Lagoo's best films from Hum Aapke Hain Koun to Vaastav: Throwback Thursday

Reema Lagoo was to '90s kids what Nirupa Roy was to the earlier generation. Her roles in various films as the hero's mother (or a mother in general) was never met with snide remarks. She was loved by all, especially due to her successful show Tu Tu Main Main where she played the mother-in-law to Supriya Pathak's daughter-in-law. Tu Tu Main Main was one of the first Indian TV shows where the male actors were missing for episodes together and not too many people cared. We all loved the nok-jhok of the two ladies.

Reema Lagoo never shied away from playing any sort of role on screen. She will however, always be remembered for her role as a mother in multiple films. The first few films to capture her popularity as an on-screen mother was Maine Pyaar Kiya and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, even though she would have been in her early 30s at the time. The rest, like they say, is history.

Here's a list of some of her best films over the years:

Maine Pyaar Kiya

A Rajshree productions favourite, Reema Lagoo would go on to play the mother in many Barjatya films. In this late '80s film, she plays a traditional mother who loves her son so much that she is willing to go against her husband to support his love. To be honest, in the film, Lagoo looked a lot like Bhagyashree's elder sister in the film.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun



Even though she plays Madhuri Dixit's mother in this Rajshree blockbuster, Lagoo was better known for her chemistry with Alok Nath in the film, being his 'samdhan (in-law)'. For a lot of '90s kids, it is this film that brought Lagoo to dining table conversation. She had become a household name.

Hum Saath Saath Hai

With Hum Saath Saath Hai, even though she was still playing the mother's role, there was finally a tiny grey shade attached to her character. Lagoo's character is responsible for the break-up of a happy joint family as she feels that her biological sons (Salman, Saif) should have gotten precedence over the adopted son (Mohnish Behl).

Rangeela

Much like mothers in general, Reema Lagoo's character brought her family together in Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela. She didn't have too much of a role, but she was the glue that bound the father, brother and Urmila's character together. The cosy family lived in a small home in Mumbai, and she nailed the middle-class mother's role.

Vaastav



Reema Lagoo's most meaty and layered role (even though as a mother again) came with Mahesh Manjrekar's Vaastav, where she played Sanjay Dutt's strong mother, who had to eventually take his life at the end of the film. She won the Filmfare award for her role.

Special mention: Tu Tu Main Main

If you're a '90s kid, everything about Tu Tu Main Main would be etched in your memory: the opening credits, the song, the actors, the house that the show was shot in. If Supriya Pilgaonkar was every bahu ever, Reema Lagoo was the typical mother-in-law too. We think the origin of saas-bahu shows come from this rib-tickling sitcom.

RIP Reema Lagoo.