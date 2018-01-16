Red Sparrow trailer: Jennifer Lawrence channels her inner Black Widow in new spy thriller

Jennifer Lawrence digs into her bag of tricks and wigs and sports not the most convincing Russian accent of her next film, Red Sparrow.

The trailer, which was released recently, tells the tale of a ballerina-turned-super-spy as the Oscar-winning actress reunites with her Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence.

In Red Sparrow, Lawrence plays Dominika Egorova, a trained seductress and reluctant Russian intelligence operative recruited and trained to use her body as a weapon. She does this of course so that her ailing mother gets the life-saving medical treatment in return for her service to Mother Russia. But then she falls into a spiral of attraction, manipulation and deception when she falls for CIA officer Nathaniel Nash (Joel Edgerton) and considers becoming a double agent.

Red Sparrow looks like a taut and fast-paced spy thriller and Lawrence's Dominika is reminiscent of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow (who is set to get her own standalone film) or Charlize Theron's Atomic Blonde (which released last year).

Based on the novel of the same name by former CIA officer Jason Matthews, the films also stars Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts, Ciaran Hinds and Mary-Louise Parker among others.

Red Sparrow is scheduled to release on 2 March, 2018.

Watch the trailer below:

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 17:05 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 17:05 PM