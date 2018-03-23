You are here:

Red Sparrow star Joel Edgerton joins Call Me By Your Name actor Timothy Chalamet in Netflix film The King

Los Angeles: Actor Joel Edgerton has joined the cast of Netflix's The King.

The Red Sparrow star was already on board the project as he co-penned the script with David Michod, who is also directing the film, reported Variety.

This is the third collaboration between Edgerton and Michod, who had earlier worked together on the films, Animal Kingdom (2010) and The Rover (2014).

Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet is also aboard the project, playing the role of King Henry V of England.

The film is a modern Shakespearean adaptation and follows a young, disgraced prince who inherits the crown and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff (Edgerton).

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Liz Watts, Edgerton and Michod are the producers on the project.

Published Date: Mar 23, 2018 20:06 PM | Updated Date: Mar 23, 2018 20:06 PM