Rebel Wilson recounts sexual harassment incident, says 'I will no longer be polite'

Actress Rebel Wilson has become the last Hollywood celebrity to come forward with allegations that she was sexually assaulted by powerful figures in the film industry and said she "will no longer be polite" towards such people.

In a series of tweets on 11 November, the 37-year-old detailed two separate incidents in which men in the industry allegedly acted inappropriately towards her, reports variety.com.

In the first incident, Wilson described a male star "in a position of power" asking her to go into a room with him and then "repeatedly asking (her) to stick (her) finger up his a**."

She said his male friends attempted to film the incident on their phones while laughing.

"I refused. The whole thing was disgusting," Wilson wrote. She continued that she later informed hundreds of people in the industry about the incident.

In the second incident, Wilson alleged she had a "hotel room" encounter with a top director.

"I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud that I could hear her and he bolted out of there," Wilson wrote.

"I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from ‘work talk' didn't even cross my mind," she added.

Wilson said she felt lucky to grow up in a "pro-female environment" and acknowledged that her stories weren't "as horrific as other women and men have described".

"I know, moving forward, that if I witness behaviour, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be polite. Interpret that as you will," she said.

Wilson revelations comes after several celebrities in showbiz have come forwards and accused names like producer Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct.