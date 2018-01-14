Rebecca Hall donates salary from Woody Allen film to Time's Up, says she regrets working with him
New York: Actress Rebecca Hall says she's donating her salary from the latest Woody Allen film to Time's Up.
Hall says on Instagram she was hired for Allen's A Rainy Day in New York but is "profoundly sorry" and "regrets" her decision to work with the filmmaker. She said on Friday she reconsidered the job after reviewing molestation accusations by Allen's daughter Dylan Farrow.
Allen denies molesting Dylan when she was 7.
Hall also appeared in Allen's 2008 Vicky Cristina Barcelona. She says she was hired for the new film seven months ago but sees her "actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed." She hasn't said how much money she'll donate.
The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown - easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones - I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup
Time's Up is a sexual misconduct defense initiative started by women in Hollywood to support victims.
