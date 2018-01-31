Ravi Teja to play triple role in upcoming movie Amar Akbar Anthony, film to be entirely shot in USA

Last seen playing a blind character in Raja The Great, which emerged as one of the blockbusters of last year, actor Ravi Teja is looking forward to this week’s release, Touch Chesi Chudu, in which he returns as a hot-headed cop who uses modern technology to solve crimes.

It has been learnt from reliable sources that the star will be seen playing triple role in his next outing Amar Akbar Antony, which will reunite him with director Sreenu Vaitla. The duo had previously worked together in hit Telugu films Venky and Dubai Seenu.

“This project with Vaitla will start rolling from July, soon after Ravi Teja completes shooting for Kalyan Krishna’s Nela Ticket. Ravi will be seen playing three contrast roles and the entire project will be shot in the US. It’s going to be an action entertainer,” a source told Firstpost, adding Vaitla is busy giving finishing touches to the script.

In March, he will travel to US and zero in on locations. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. However, it has been confirmed that Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the project.

On Tuesday, during his interaction with the media ahead of the release of Touch Chesi Chudu, Ravi confirmed giving his nod for a project with Vaitla. However, he didn’t reveal whether he’s playing a triple role.

“The story has to drive any actor and I really loved Vaitla’s story when I heard it. Therefore, I agreed to do the film. It’s best more information regarding the film comes from the production side.” In the interaction, Ravi also said he’s open to explore opportunities in Bollywood. “I’m very proficient in Hindi, so yeah, if an interesting project comes along I might give it a shot.”

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 11:31 AM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 11:49 AM