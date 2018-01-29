Ravi Teja says 'if Touch Chesi Chudu works, all credit should go to director Vikram Sirikonda'

Ravi Teja’s forthcoming Telugu action-drama Touch Chesi Chudu is gearing up for a grand release on 2 February. At the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad on 27 January, Ravi heaped praised on debutant director Vikram Sirikonda, an erstwhile assistant of filmmaker VV Vinayak. Ravi and Vikram have known each other for a long time.

“Vikram and I worked together in Mirapakay. He’s someone with strong clarity and conviction. He exceeded my expectations. He’s a wonderful director and he’ll be a blessing for our industry. The film’s story was written by Vakkantham Vamsi. It’s amazing how Vikram made changes to the story to suit his sensibilities. If this film clicks at the box-office, all the credit should go to Vikram,” Ravi Teja said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram thanked everybody who helped so far in his journey. “Behind my hard work, a lot of people helped me reach where I am today. I need to thank all my gurus. I need to thank my film guru Vinayak. Everything I learnt about cinema is from him.” Vikram also thanked his producers Nallamalupu Bujji and Vallabhaneni Vamsi. “This project was possible because of Bujji, with whom I’ve travelled for 12 years. He heard the story first and offered me the opportunity as he felt I can do justice,” he said.

Talking about Ravi Teja, Vikram said he considers himself extremely lucky to have worked with him. “Ravi Teja's energy is infectious. He can pass it on to others and that's a wonderful quality. The biggest miracle in my life is Ravi Teja. I consider myself extremely luck to debut with him. It’s a blessing to have a hero like him for a debut director like me,” he added.

Vikram said the film will be as powerful as its title. “We have packed a wonderful message which we believe will connect with everybody.”

Story writer Vakkantham Vamsi said every association with Ravi Teja will be . “I got my first major break as a writer for Ravi Teja’s Kick, so working with him will always be special. I’m currently directing my first film and I know how Vikram must be feeling. This is a special film for him as well as me.”

Touch Chesi Chudu also stars Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor. The film features Ravi Teja in the role of a cop, who solves crimes with the help of modern technology.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 10:12 AM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 10:12 AM