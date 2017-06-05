Raven's Home teaser: Disney's That's So Raven spin-off is here, and is delightfully nostalgic

Disney has released first teaser for the upcoming That's So Raven spin-off titled Raven's Home ahead of its July 21 premiere.

The clip gives a sneak peek of life at Raven's Home, revolving around 11-year-old Booker who shares his mother's psychic ability, reported Ace Showbiz. Issac Ryan Brown plays the young boy and Navia Robinson stars as his twin sister Nia.

Raven-Symoné is back as Raven and is playing mother to the two kids. She raises them under the same roof as her friend and fellow single mother Chelsea. Anneliese van der Pol reprises her role as Chelsea Daniels. As per a Variety.com report, Chelsea and Raven play the same crazy best-friend duo but the only thing that has changed about them is that they now have families of their own.

Another star from the original show, Jonathan McDaniel, is also back as Devon Carter. He was Raven's longtime crush. Devon later turned into Raven's boyfriend in season 2 of the show. He's now the father of her two children.

According to Variety.com Symoné will join longtime writer-producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff as executive producers on the series.

That's So Raven originally had four seasons, starting in 2003 and ending its run in 2007. Soon after the show wrapped, there was another spin-off called Cory in the House.

Watch the teaser here:



With inputs from PTI.