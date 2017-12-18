Raveena Tandon to feature in documentary on sexual abuse, will start shooting in early 2018

In a country where cases of sexual abuse and atrocities on females are increasing at an alarming rate, messages of awareness spread across through mediums like films have always reached out to more number of people. In order to be a part of a project that would bring about a change in people's mindset, this time, Raveena Tandon joins hands with a university in Kolkata.

DNA reports that the actress has agreed to be a part of a documentary that revolves around the sexual abuses women face in their daily lives. She will be seen playing a major role in the documentary produced and directed by individuals from a girls' university in Kolkata.

Raveena was reportedly shown a video draft by the university authority and the actress was quite impressed with the same. She will start shooting for the documentary in early 2018. "I feel responsible to share all that I have learnt from my experience of working with organisations that deal with sexual assault. I’m relieved with the youth’s participation in opening the dialogue for such an issue," Raveena said while speaking at an event organised by the university, as reported by DNA.

She recently posted a status on Instagram that spoke about her experience of working with a girl from a children's home in Madh Island. "Was so happy to meet one of my babies Anisha from “PREMSADAN” a home in Madh Island for children! Was an emotional moment when we reminisced about fun mementoes of me spending time with the kids,storytelling picnics Diwali and Christmas parties ! So proud to see her do well in life ! God bless my babies always," the post read.