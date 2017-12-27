Ratna Pathak Shah to reprise her mother's role in third season of Khichdi

Ever since producer and actor JD Majethia had announced the comeback of the beloved TV show Khichdi for a third season, new cast members and special cameos have been on the cards. But the latest surprise is that the well-loved actress Ratna Pathak Shah, known for her performance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, is all set to take over her mother and senior actor Dina Pathak’s role in the show, as reported by Bombay Times.

Dina Pathak played the role of Anang Desai aka Babuji’s mother or Badi Maa in the first season. Now Ratna will step into these shoes and the show will witness a remarkable reunion, of Ratna Pathak and her sister Supriya Pathak on the small screen.

Speaking to Bombay Times, the maker of the show JD Majethia said, "Dinaji was an effortless actor and she played her characters with such conviction that they remained etched in viewers' minds for a long time. Who better than her own daughter to play the part. Since Supriyaji is already playing a key character on the show, we brought Ratnaji on board as Badi Maa. She is a superlative actress and will do justice to the part."

Ratna Pathak had also reprised her mother’s iconic role from Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1980s classic Khoobsurat, in the remake, the Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat.