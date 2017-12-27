You are here:

Ratna Pathak Shah to reprise her mother's role in third season of Khichdi

FP Staff

Dec,27 2017 14:18 36 IST

Ever since producer and actor JD Majethia had announced the comeback of the beloved TV show Khichdi for a third season, new cast members and special cameos have been on the cards. But the latest surprise is that the well-loved actress Ratna Pathak Shah, known for her performance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, is all set to take over her mother and senior actor Dina Pathak’s role in the show, as reported by Bombay Times.

ratna pathak shah 1280

Ratna Pathak Shah. YouTube

Dina Pathak played the role of Anang Desai aka Babuji’s mother or Badi Maa in the first season. Now Ratna will step into these shoes and the show will witness a remarkable reunion, of Ratna Pathak and her sister Supriya Pathak on the small screen.

Speaking to Bombay Times, the maker of the show JD Majethia said, "Dinaji was an effortless actor and she played her characters with such conviction that they remained etched in viewers' minds for a long time. Who better than her own daughter to play the part. Since Supriyaji is already playing a key character on the show, we brought Ratnaji on board as Badi Maa. She is a superlative actress and will do justice to the part."

Ratna Pathak had also reprised her mother’s iconic role from Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1980s classic Khoobsurat, in the remake, the Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat.

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Khichdi #NowStreaming #Ratna Pathak Shah #Supriya Pathak

also see

Khichdi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai to merge for the former's upcoming season, confirms producer

Khichdi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai to merge for the former's upcoming season, confirms producer

Sumukhi Suresh on her web series Pushpavalli, and playing characters that are flawed yet real

Sumukhi Suresh on her web series Pushpavalli, and playing characters that are flawed yet real

From Permanent Roommates to Social, OTT platforms have offered quality middle of the road content

From Permanent Roommates to Social, OTT platforms have offered quality middle of the road content